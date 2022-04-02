KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks will keep dancing all the way into the NCAA Championship Game Monday.

Minutes after beating Villanova Saturday night, Kansas City’s Union Station announced plans to honor the KU team.

“Congratulations, @KUHoops! National Championship bound!” Union Station tweeted.

The landmark said to celebrate, it would feature a special crimson and blue light show Saturday evening to celebrate the big win.

Union Station has been shining in crimson and blue the last few nights as KU prepared for the Final Four in New Orleans.