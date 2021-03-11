University of Kansas doesn’t go far to find interim head football coach

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 12: Detail view of a football pylon before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas didn’t need to look far to find its interim head football coach.

The university tweeted Thursday afternoon that Emmett Jones will fill the role.

“Chancellor Girod and I discussed what was in the best interest of our student-athletes, and we came to the conclusion that Emmett Jones is the best man to fill the role of interim head coach,” Interim Director of Athletics Kurt Watson said.

Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks and served as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Kansas offense.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chancellor Girod and Mr. Watson for the opportunity to lead this program during a critical time of change,” Jones said. “Since arriving here, I have developed a deep love of this program and university, and it is an honor to be named interim head coach. I will rely on our talented assistant coaches, as well as Ben Iannacchione and the strength and conditioning staff to guide our student-athletes and be there for them on and off the field.”

Jones came to Kansas after spending three seasons as outside receivers coach at Texas Tech. He was promoted to the position immediately following the 2015 season. Jones, who previously served as Tech’s Director of Player Development in 2015, saw his unit find immediate success during the 2016 campaign as the Red Raiders led the country in total offense (566.6 yards per game) as well as passing offense (463.0 yards per game). Tech averaged 43.7 points per game – its third-highest mark in school history – which ranked fifth nationally among FBS programs.

It’s been a week of turmoil for the Kansas Athletics Department. Tuesday the university reached a nearly $2 million settlement in exchange for the resignation of former head coach Les Miles. It followed allegations that surfaced from Miles’ time at LSU.

A day later KU parted ways with athletic director Jeff Long. It came after Long faced criticism that he didn’t do enough to vet Miles when hiring him. Long went on to say he was confident in his experience in college football to select KU’s next head coach.

Instead, University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod announced that Kurt Watson will take over as interim director of Kansas athletics while they begin the search for a replacement.

“Once a new athletics director is in place, that individual will determine next steps related to our football coach position,” Girod said. “To assist the new athletics director make that determination once he or she arrives, I am assembling a committee of advisors who will be ready to help when called upon.”