KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of softball and baseball players from across the country have their sights set on Kansas City.

The Urban Youth Academy announced the National Christian College Athletic Association will bring it’s Baseball World Series and Softball World Series to the metro.

The softball games take place May 17-19 with baseball following May 20-24.

All of the games will be played at the Urban Youth Academy.

“We are thrilled to host this year’s NCCAA Baseball and Softball World Series,” Anthony Hurla, head baseball coach at Kansas Christian College, said. “To bring the first collegiate-level World Series to Kansas City is something we are very proud of.”

The two series will be played in Kansas City for the next three years.

