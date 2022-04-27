CHICAGO — The US men’s national team is coming to Kansas City this summer.

In a friendly game to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the US will face off against Uruguay on June 5 at Children’s Mercy Park. The game will be broadcast on FOX4 at 4 p.m. CT.

Uruguay is led by all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) while the US is led by superstar Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

Children’s Mercy Park is one of the most successful venues for the USMNT: The team is 8-0-1 in the 11 years it has been playing at CMP.

Presales for the match will begin on Monday, May 2, with the public sale beginning on Friday, May 6. Presales are exclusive to U.S. Soccer Insiders. Click here to join.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.