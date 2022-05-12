KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup are coming to the United States!

In 2031 and 2033, rugby fans from around the world will head to the U.S. to watch the best rugby players in the world compete for glory and to hoist the Webb Ellis Cup.

“USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast,” USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said.

NFL and MLS stadiums across the country will play host to qualifying nations and Kansas City is among 25 candidates to hold games in either or both tournaments.

Atlanta, Georgia Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland Birmingham, Alabama Boston, Massachusetts Charlotte, North Carolina Chicago, Illinois Dallas, Texas Denver, Colorado Glendale, Arizona Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Los Angeles, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Miami, Florida Nashville, Tennessee New York/New Jersey New Orleans, Louisiana Orlando, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California San Francisco Bay Area Seattle, Washington Washington, D.C.

“Because hosting a successful Rugby World Cup is important for the continued growth of the sport, the United States will support efforts associated with the Tournaments to promote the development of rugby in the United States and worldwide in a sustainable and humanitarian manner, without any discrimination whatsoever, regardless of nationally, race, or creed,” President Joe Biden said in a letter of support.

It is unclear when host cities will be announced, but USA Rugby will launch a multi-year effort to develop infrastructure throughout the nation to create a successful home for the worldwide tournaments.

The United States is one of three joint-hosts for the FIFA 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, where once again, Kansas City is a candidate to host matches at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Today is a historic moment for the game of rugby, however the real journey begins now and it is one we are excited and prepared to embark on,” Young said.