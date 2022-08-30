KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. women’s national team is in town and getting ready for one of two friendly matches with Nigeria on Saturday.

The current USWNT roster has several Kansas City connections. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski played (2001 to 2005) and coached (2013 to 2016) the Kansas City Comets as well as coaching FC Kansas City from 2013 to 2017 and leading FCKC to two NWSL championships.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn was a part of those championship squads while midfielder Kristie Mewis was with the team in 2013. Kansas City Current midfielder Hailie Mace is also with the team.

The most eye-popping difference in the city from when Andonovski, Sauerbrunn and Mewis were all last here: the Current’s brand new training facility.

“We didn’t have a training facility; we kind of bounced around from high schools and different universities. This is now the standard for the league,” Sauerbrunn said.

“This place is absolutely amazing. It’s so good to be back here and to be able to see how much the league has grown over ten years and I think this is the standard now. This is where almost every team should be,” Mewis said.

“I’m so glad that we are here,” Andonovski said.

“It’s a testament to what Chris and Angie [Long] have done for women’s soccer, for this team and for the game itself. Also, it’s great that the best team in the world comes and supports the teams in the league as well.”

Mace was called up to the roster in place of USWNT vet Kelley O’Hara. Andonovski said she’s been playing well all year and he and the staff have been following her since last season.

“We followed her and are very happy where she’s at in good form and we feel like she can help us be successful in this window,” Andonovski said.

“She’s more offensive-minded and that’s how we want to play. We want to be a little more aggressive, we want to play on the front foot and I think she will slide in very well.”

The USWNT is a month removed from winning the CONCACAF W Championship, and Mace is one of a few new, young faces to the team.

Veterans Sauerbrunn and Mewis embrace the younger players stepping up as they work on facing a strong Nigerian squad a month removed from a fourth-place finish at the Women’s African Cup of Nations.

“The last time we played them they were definitely difficult to beat. I think we just need to get a couple good trainings in and I think we’ll be ready to give them a run for their money and we’ll see,” Mewis said.

“We are kind of a traveling circus,” Sauerbrunn said.

“We show up, we play, we break everything down, we travel and we do it again. So that’s just part of the life. It’ll be great to play here in Kansas City and then going to D.C.”

The USWNT takes the field at noon Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park. Fans can catch the game on FOX4.