DOHA, Qatar — The United States and the Netherlands will face off at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha in a pivotal Round of 16 match as the young group of Americans look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The United States qualified for the knockout round on the final day of group stage play with a 1-0 victory over Iran.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic found the back of the net near the half way point, but came off injured after the break.

Pulisic dealt with the lingering injury in the days after the match, but was cleared to play in Saturday’s match, according to the USMNT.

Having finished second in Group B, the United States will face the winners of Group A, the Netherlands.

USMNT defender Sergiño Dest was born in the Netherlands and played for Ajax at the youth and professional levels.

Born to an American father, he decided to represent the United States at the international ranks.

Led by a young superstar PSV Eindhoven forward in Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands won their matches against Senegal and Qatar and drew with Ecuador to get to the second round.

Gakpo is one of five players tied for the lead in goals scored at the tournament with 3.

Already on the radar of many top clubs around the world, Gakpo’s performance has raised his stock in finding a top tier club in the January transfer window.

FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers reports that in anticipation of the matchup, the Netherlands locker room is dealing with a “‘worrying’ influenza outbreak.“

The United States and Netherlands kick off for a spot in the Quarterfinals on Saturday at 9 a.m.