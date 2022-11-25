AL KHOR, Qatar — The United States men’s national team will look to get their first win the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on an England squad that is coming off a high-scoring affair.

The U.S. debuted with a 1-1 draw against Wales in their first group match of the tournament. Christian Pulisic found Tim Weah on a crossing run with a perfectly weighted ball and Weah snuck it past Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Wales would equalize on a Gareth Bale penalty kick.

The Three Lions, however, defeated Iran in devastating fashion with a 6-2 outburst with goals scored by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (2), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Superstar forward Harry Kane ended with two assists, but also picked up an ankle injury, though manager Gareth Southgate said Kane will be available against the Stars and Stripes.

Both England and the United States have high expectations for their national team’s in this tournament.

The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and made a switch to a more youthful movement in preparation for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Led by young stars like Pulisic, Weah, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Brendan Aaronson, Sergiño Dest and Tyler Adams, the U.S. and their coach Gregg Berhalter believed they are on the brink of something special.

England are coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2018 tournament and second-place in the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

In 2018, they lost to eventual-runner-ups Croatia in the semifinal and in 2020, they lost to Italy, who did not qualify for Qatar, in a penalty shootout.

Heading into Friday’s match, the table stands with England at the top, Wales and USA tied in the middle and Iran at the bottom.

Group B Points Goal Differential England 3 +4 Wales 1 0 United States 1 0 Iran 0 -4

The United States and England kickoff from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, at 1 p.m. Central Time on Friday, November 25.