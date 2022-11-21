DOHA, Qatar — After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the United States men’s national team will make their highly-anticipated debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales on Monday.

The USMNT has one of the youngest squads heading into the tournament, led by newly-named captain Tyler Adams (23), leading goal-scorer Christian Pulisic (24) and Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie (24).

The oldest player called up to Qatar for the US is defender Tim Ream (35), but only DeAndre Yedlin (29) has any previous World Cup experience.

Though the US were able to qualify third in CONCACAF, they are currently on a three-game winless streak, drawing with El Salvador in June, and losing and drawing to Japan and Saudi Arabia, respectively, in September.

The US will face off against a Welsh team led by LAFC forward and 2022 MLS Cup champion Gareth Bale. On that team with him was USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta.

Bale, who spent time playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe throughout his career, is by far the all-time leading goal-scorer for the Welsh national team, 40.

The winger is joined by midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is the only other Welsh player with double-digit goals for the national team.

The Welsh also led into the tournament on a three-game unbeaten run, but lost all three to the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland.

The United States has high expectations in a group that includes England and Iran, who played earlier on Monday, with England winning 6-2.

Though many young Americans are making their World Cup debuts, many play amongst the top leagues in the world, providing them with experience against top competition.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter will be under the microscope for his lineup decisions when they take the pitch, as some fans have questioned some of the call-ups and omissions for the tournament roster.

The United States and Wales kickoff a 1 p.m. Central Time from Al-Rayyan Stadium on FOX.