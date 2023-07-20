KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When Vlatko Andonovski took over for FC Kansas City, there were problems at the start.

Starting at Shawnee Mission North, then UMKC before finally moving to Children’s Mercy Park, times were tough — but he was also unknown on the coaching scene nationally.

“We didn’t go around and whine and complain about it, we just said ‘OK, this isn’t good enough, we’re going to fight to make it better, but we’re also going to do the most with it,” Andonovski said.

Thankfully, players like Becky Sauerbrunn and Amy Rodriguez made the team go.

“I was surrounded by such a great group of players that made it all possible because no matter how hard I tried or with the staff — I had an incredible staff; the staff members were all my friends — and if the players did not buy into it, it wasn’t going to work,” he said.

Andonovski and his crew made it work, winning back-to-back NWSL Championships in 2014 and 2015.

The team took on the mentality of the city Andonovski decided to embrace.

“I just love the mindset of the community, the culture, the hard working, the blue collar, the resilience,” he said. “I felt like if I embrace that, if I become one and I can pass that on to the team, we’re going to be able to do something that no one has done.”

Andonovski honed his coaching style with the help of other coaches, too, not just soccer coaches.

When asked who his favorite coach is, Andonovski had a popular pick.

“Andy Reid, love Andy Reid,” he said. “I had a chance to spend some time with Andy for a day, and he was willing to share some details of how he operates. I thought it was fascinating. He’s not just a manager; he’s a coach. It’s almost like a scientist the way he operates and runs the organization, unbelievable.”

“The precision in the operation, the details that he goes into was mind-blowing and eye-opening for me, so I can say I try to implement that into our environment as much as possible.”

Now Andonovski takes the ideals of famous coaches and the city with him to the national level, leading the U.S. Women’s National Team.

“We play like Kansas City team, we train like Kansas City team, we approach the game like Kansas City team. We’re pretty much no nonsense,” he said. “There is certainly some characteristics and elements of what I carry from our community on the team.”