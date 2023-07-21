KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You’ve heard the backstory of how the U.S. Women’s Head Coach Vlatko Vlatko Andonovski moved here from Macedonia. Then got engrained in the soccer scene here at all levels, eventually leading to getting the call to being the national coach.

After the USWNT won their second FIFA World Cup Championship, Jill Ellis stepped down, Andonovski stepped in and the squad continued to win.

Until the Olympics.

A loss to Sweden ended the national teams 44 match streak of not losing. It’s a realization the World is catching up.

“This is probably the hardest time to take over the team, because the bar is set high, the teams were competing against are at a whole different level, our target is bigger and all that, but at the same time, that’s what makes it more interesting, and at the end when we win it, that’s why it’ll mean even more,” Andonovski said.

The U.S. is still ranked No. 1 for FIFA Rankings but as they enter this World Cup they’re no longer expecting a gimme.

“The thing is, even if we win it five times, the expectation is to win it six,” Andonovski said, “and I’m pretty sure before we won it the first time, the expectations are the same. You know, with this team, the expectation doesn’t change in regard to results. Every next game is the most important game.”

They’ve had little time prepare and only one friendly, right after all but one player on the squad was leaving their club team.

“They have to switch on an off so quick and adjust so fast in order to fit into the environment and to be able to perform and to keep this team successful,” Andonovski said. “Whether it’s a group meeting, small group meeting, individual meeting, team meeting, all kinds of things in order to put everybody on the same page.”

To prepare for a group stage of Vietnam, Portugal and a 2019 World Cup Final Rematch vs. the Netherlands.

On group stage:

“If not the hardest, it’s definitely one of the hardest groups that we’re in. We understand it’s going to be challenging, we understand it’s going to be hard and all I can say right now is our main focus is game number one verse Vietnam and being successful in the game and then we’ll move on to game 2,” Andonovski said.

So as he embarks on his first World Cup run as head coach. The man who’s been successful at every stop is humble to succeed on the biggest stage.

“Enjoy every second in your career and even when the tough time come, don’t get to stressed out about it because you never know what good is going to come out of it,” Andonovski said.

And do it for Kansas City.

“The people in my community are very supportive of myself and the things that I’ve done in my career so hopefully I can repay them back and represent Kansas City in the World stage,” Andonovski said.