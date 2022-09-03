KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It was a party in the USA at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday.

The U.S. women’s national team dominated Nigeria 4-0 emphasized by a stellar game for Sophia Smith,

Smith had two goals and an assist all in the first half. Lindsey Horan scored off of Smith’s assist in the first half and Alex Morgan scored the lone second half goal on a penalty kick.

The Nigerian team was plagued with frequent cramps and injuries.

Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace appeared in the match in the last 20 minutes.

The USWNT will head to Washington D.C. where they will face Nigeria again in another friendly and sign the U.S. Soccer CBA agreement which will combine and split World Cup prize money equally between the men’s and women’s national team.