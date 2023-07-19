KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the United States Women’s National Team takes the pitch against Vietnam to kick off the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a face familiar to Kansas City soccer fans will lead the team in pursuit of its fifth title.

Vlatko Andonovski, FC Kansas City manager between 2013-2017, is now in charge of the top women’s team in the world.

After playing in his native Macedonia, he made the move to play for the Wichita Wings of the National Professional Soccer League, followed by the Kansas City Comets when the Wings folded.

“Everything was different, coming from a small country, came here on a short-term contract and I’m still working it out, I guess,” Andonovski told FOX4 ahead of the World Cup.

But after traveling around the league, it was time to let go of playing and assume a new role.

“It’s almost like I always knew I wanted to be a coach. I knew past my soccer career I wanted to stay in the industry, I wanted to stay in sports, I wanted to stay in coaching,” Andonovski said.

“I even started preparing for it even when I was a player with the licensing, with the youth clubs.”

He started with Futura FC before moving to Sporting Blue Valley and then the Olympic youth program. Then in 2008 with Park University, Andonovski kept building a resume of winning.

“I love the community, I embraced the community, I love the people — the fact that I was there, and I can do this with the people that I love and around the people that I love just makes everything so much more enjoyable,” he said.

A 2008 graduate of Park University, he was making his way through the soccer scene locally, leading to the call up to coaching a professional team, the new FC KC.

“It’s almost like it came naturally, everything came organically. I wasn’t forcing anything, I wasn’t pushing towards anything, it’s just the way it happened,” he recalled.

But 2013 and next two years would prove to be a busy year for Andonovski. While coaching the new expansion NWSL franchise, he was also coaching his old club, the Comets. Despite the hectic schedule, he kept winning, and in 2013 he won a championship with the Comets, and also won a championship with FC KC at the same time.

“Obviously it was fun, when you win the trophy, it’s fun. It’s a little bit of relief, too, but at the same time it was tough… two different environments, two different hats, but it was tough because there was no time to relax,” Andonovski described.

“It was go, go, go every day, every minute, it was nonstop. And as fun as it is and as enjoyable as it is, we knew that that could not last.”

He made the choice that set the course for his future and go all in on professional women’s soccer.

“And next thing you know, here I am coaching the national team,” the coach quipped.

Andonovski leads the two-time defending champions into the tournament’s first match of group play on Friday night at 8 local time. Coverage begins on FOX4 at 6 p.m.