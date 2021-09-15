USWNT tickets on sale for Children’s Mercy Park match against Korea Republic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tickets for the United States women’s national team match against Korea Republic at Children’s Mercy Park are now on sale.

Coming off a bronze medal in the Olympics, the USWNT will look to get in form ahead of World Cup qualifying.

“These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying,” head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”

The match will kick off on October 21 at 7 p.m.

The four games will also serve as the final matches for forward Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd’s second to last game will be in Kansas City as she closes the curtains on her decorated career with the Stars and Stripes.

Hosting the US women will also be another chance for the city to make its case to be a host city when the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to the United States.

Kansas City has hosted the USWNT eight times since the team’s inaugural visit in 1999.

The U.S Women’s National Team has a 5-0-3 record in KC and a 3-0-1 record in four previous matches at Children’s Mercy Park since the world-class venue opened a decade ago in 2011.