Video: Patrick Mahomes’ daughter surprises him with Madden NFL 22 rating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes reached the coveted, and perfect, 99 rating in Madden NFL 22 for the third year in a row.

His fiancé, Brittany Matthews, and daughter, Sterling, surprised him with the news.

In a video tweeted by Madden NFL 22, Sterling sported a red and white Madden onesie with a special message on it.

“Daddy is in the 99 club again,” Mahomes said as he read the words on his daughter’s onesie. “Nice. The best surprise ever.”

The video then shows Mahomes picking up his daughter and kissing her.

Mahomes then showed off his pylon adorned with the number “99”, as well as a diamond and gold chain with a 99 pendant.. He immediately put the pendant on Sterling for some family pictures.

“Welcome to the club, John Madden, baby,” Mahomes read from a card included with his gifts.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce learned earlier this week that he is also in the “99 Club” in Madden NFL 22. That makes Kelce the highest rated tight end in the newest edition of the Madden video game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill earned a 98 rating, tying him as the second-best receiver in the game with DeAndre Hopkins and behind Davante Adams, another member of the “99 Club.”