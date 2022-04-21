VILLANOVA, Penn. — After 21 seasons at the helm, Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright announced his retirement from coaching.

Wright led the Wildcats to two national championships (2016, 2018) and Final Four appearances in 2009 and 2022. Villanova was eliminated by eventual champions Kansas in 2022.

The six-time Big East Coach of the Year was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September of last year.

Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova. Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Peter and Mark Jackson. Now, though, it’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova Basketball. After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to a member of our basketball family, Kyle Neptune. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with Father Peter, Mark and the rest of the leadership team. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Statement from Jay Wright

Under Wright, the Villanova Wildcats posted a 520-197 record. He will remain a part of the leadership team at Villanova, but will be replaced on the hardwood by Kyle Neptune.

Jay’s legacy at Villanova extends well beyond the numerous awards, accolades and championships. He will be forever known to our community as Villanova’s winningest coach, who did things the “Wright” way, guiding, developing, and empowering the student-athletes who played for him to not only be better on the basketball court but in their personal lives. Jay taught us all the true meaning of “ATTITUDE,” so, on behalf of everyone associated with Villanova Basketball, we would like to express our overwhelming “GRATITUDE” for everything he has done for Villanova. Villanova President the Rev. Peter Donohue and Vice President & Director of Athletics Mark Jackson

Neptune spent 9 seasons as an assistant for Villanova’s men’s basketball program, before leaving in 2021 for a head coaching position at Fordham. There, he led the Rams to a 16-16 record.