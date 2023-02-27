KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Basketball Championships, MIAA Championships, NAIA Championship, the NCAA Division I Men’s Midwest Regional, and 2023 NFL Draft are all coming to Kansas City in the next month.

It’s going to be a month of fun sports-lovers will not want to miss. So, why not be in the middle of it all?

Organizers say they need a lot of help pulling off all the events scheduled in the next five weeks. That includes hundreds of volunteers.

Big 12 Basketball

The Kansas City Sports Commission is looking for people to volunteer and help at Fan Fest.

Volunteers help set up for the tournament daily. Duties may include:

Setting Up Equipment (basketball courts, signage, fencing, nets, moving tables/chairs, etc.)

Working fan activities such as Hot Shot, 3 Point, Center Court and waiver stations

Breaking Down Equipment (basketball courts, signage, fencing, nets, moving tables/chairs)

Volunteers are needed for Wednesday, March 8-12 for both the Women’s and the Men’s Big 12 Championship Tournament.

Volunteers can sign up online.

Big 12 Run

Kansas City’s Big 12 Run celebrates the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship.

Runners and walkers get decked out in their favorite team gear and race through downtown KC.

The Kansas City Sports Commission needs course monitors for the run. Course monitors cheer on the participants and help keep everyone safe.

Kansas City’s Big 12 Run is Sunday, March 11. Volunteers must be on site by 8:45 a.m. People interested in helping can sign up to volunteer online.

NFL Draft Volunteers

Thousands of people have already signed up to volunteer for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City next month.

Plans for the massive event have been underway for years. Members of the Kansas City Sports Commission attended the draft in Las Vegas last year to go behind-the-scenes of the event.

If you haven’t already signed up, you’re out of luck.

The Sports Commission says people in charge of the volunteers are getting organized. Fans will learn if they are chosen to volunteer for the Draft in March.

The Sports Commission says the Draft and NFL Draft Experience will take place between the Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial April 27-29.

Kansas City Triathlon

The Kansas City Triathlon is scheduled to take place at Longview Lake on Sunday, May 21.

The event involves swimming, biking and running. There are different lengths depending on an athlete’s level of fitness.

Organizers are looking for Bike Course Marshalls to ensure safety of participants. They will help monitor traffic, help athletes with directions, and encourage participants along the bike course.

Volunteers must be 18 or older to volunteer to help with this event.