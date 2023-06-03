KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a chance that Kansas City could get another professional sports team.

But it wouldn’t be an NBA, WNBA or NHL team; it would be a team in the Premier Lacrosse League.

The PLL is a traveling professional outdoor lacrosse league in the fifth year of its existence. Currently, the league is a 14-week tour-based schedule taking place in 12 major-market cities mostly on the East Coast like Philadelphia, Baltimore and Annapolis.

In 2024, all eight PLL lacrosse clubs will be assigned to home cities.

Fans can vote to bring teams to an area or region like the Midwest or Kansas City or fans can submit a custom request.

KC native Wheaton Jackoboice plays for the Whipsnakes (he is out for the 2023 season due to injury) and KC resident and director of Homefield Lacrosse Ethan Walker plays for the Waterdogs, the defending 2022 champions.

The PLL will retain its touring format for next season as well.

If a team were to come to Kansas City, fans would be able to watch all eight teams play over a two-day weekend when the league comes to KC. The Kansas City team would play a double-header as required by home teams when the league is competing in that team’s market.

The PLL begins their season this weekend with every game streaming on ESPN+.

Click here to vote to bring a PLL team to Kansas City.