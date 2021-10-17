Washington Football Team to retire Sean Taylor’s number before the game against Chiefs

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2007, file photo, Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team plans to retire late safety Sean Taylor’s number before its upcoming game against Kansas City. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON, DC. — The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it is retiring late safety Sean Taylor’s number Sunday before facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We wanted to do something long overdue by retiring players’ numbers,” Wright tweeted. “Months ago we planned for Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor to be the first two. Seeing the reaction, I’m very sorry that the short notice does not properly reflect the impact Sean had.”

The team said in a statement this has been in the works since before the season and apologized to fans for the lack of notice.

The Washington Football Team has been under criticism following investigations into emails sent to and from former general manager Bruce Allen, including some ground breaking messages that led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Taylor was murdered at his home during a botched robbery attempt in 2007, midway through his fourth NFL season. His hard-hitting style, including decking a punter in the Pro Bowl, made him a fan favorite.

“He made you want to play for Washington, for sure,” said reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, who grew up rooting for the team. “I wish he was still here.”

Kansas City and Washington are set to kickoff at 12 p.m. Central time.