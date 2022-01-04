Washington Football Team will announced new name, logo in February

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, seats at Fedex Field display the Washington Football Team logo during pregame warmups of an NFL football game between Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team will allow only friends and family in attendance at FedEx Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Dallas Cowboys, even after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan allowed teams to fill outdoor stadiums to 10% capacity. A team spokeswoman said there would be no change from Washington’s previous arrangement to not sell tickets to fans for this game at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. At 10% capacity, roughly 8,000 fans would be allowed, something that remains possible later this season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After two seasons as the Washington Football Team, team President Jason Wright announced that the team’s new name and logo will be released on February 2, 2022.

Wright made the announcement on Tuesday morning on the team’s website.

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

The rebrand process included input from fans for what the new name could be. Wright confirmed that despite the popularity of names like “Wolves” or “RedWolves”, it wouldn’t be possible to continue with them as the new name.

“As I’ve said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully,” Wright wrote. “Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn’t have been viable either for these and other reasons.”

𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎 | @Vistaprint



We've got an update on a popular name option, a sneak peek at the jerseys and a confirmed announcement date pic.twitter.com/IeSnetFebq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

The Washington Football Team retired their former name and logo before the 2020 season after renewed backlash in regards to the offensive nature of the name and imagery toward Native Americans.

“While we’ve always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans,” Wright said.

The Washington Football Team was eliminated from playoff contention after their most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles