Washington to release quarterback Alex Smith after comeback year, report says

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Washington’s biggest offseason need is to figure out its quarterback situation. Trade for DeShaun Watson? Sign Cam Newton? Roll with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen? Coach Ron Rivera says “nothing is off the table.” (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Quarterback Alex Smith will soon be released from the Washington Football Team, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days,” Rapoport tweeted on March 1.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Smith, a former Kansas City Chief, won The Associated Press 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after leading the Washington Football Team to the playoffs. He did so in his first season after breaking his right tibia and fibula and undergoing a two-year recovery.

Washington was defeated by Tampa Bay, who went on to win Super Bowl LV.

Rapoport said Washington is looking to upgrade their quarterback position from the trade market in the offseason. That means Smith will become a free agent for the first time in his career.

“[Smith] said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so,” Rapoport tweeted.

