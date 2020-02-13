Watch Live: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum holds centennial celebration

Watch live:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the birth of the Negro Leagues with a special ceremony on Thursday morning. It’s set to begin at 11 a.m.

The Negro Leagues were established by Andrew “Rube” Foster on February 13, 1920 in a meeting held at the Paseo YMCA, the site of Thursday’s celebration. The Negro Leagues operated for 40 years and changed the game of baseball while becoming a driving force for social change in America.

The celebration features special guests, including Kansas City Royals Owner John Sherman, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball Players Association Chief Operating Officer Xavier James, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Jackson County Executive Frank White and Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.

Thursday’s event launches a yearlong celebration that the NLBM is orchestrating.