KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With six comedians for hosts, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend always brings the laughs. But when you throw in a few Kansas City Chiefs stars, you’re bound to see something really impressive.

On Friday night at the Big Slick celebrity softball game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off some of his “Mahomes magic” again.

On the football field, the star QB is known for no-look passes and touchdown drives in mere seconds. Now he’s adding impressive feats on the baseball field.

On Friday night, Mahomes fielded a hit at shortstop and threw a no-look, behind-the-back pass to first base to get Big Slick host Eric Stonestreet out.

See the whole play — plus more Big Slick highlights — in the video player above.

Mahomes is taking on Big Slick weekend with teammates Travis Kelce and Creed Humphrey, plus former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets a hit at the Big Slick softball game June 2, 2023. (FOX4 photo)

They’re among the dozens of stars joining hosts David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle and Stonestreet for the charity event.

Organizers said this year’s Big Slick will be the biggest ever with more celebrity guests than ever before. Altogether, there will be over 45 stars in attendance.

Koechner, Sudeikis, Rudd, Stonestreet and Riggle are all Kansas City-area natives who came together over a decade ago to plan the event. New this year, fellow KC-area native Gardner is joining in the hosting responsibilities.

The annual event has raised millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital and pediatric cancer research.

After the Big Slick softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, the stars still have the Big Slick Party & Show at T-Mobile Center on Saturday night.