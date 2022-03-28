LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas and the City of Lawrence released plans for Saturday’s Final Four game.

KU said it will open Allen Fieldhouse at 4 p.m. Saturday for a public watch party. The Kansas-Villanova game is scheduled to tip off at 5:09 CT in New Orleans.

In anticipation of large crowds in downtown Lawrence, the city also plans to close Massachusetts Street to vehicles from Sixth Street to South Park Street. This will allow fans to safely celebrate in the sidewalks and street if KU wins the game.

The closure will happen in two phases. Massachusetts Street from Sixth Street to 11th Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Then around 3 p.m., the closure will extend from Sixth Street through South Park Street.

The city said alley access will be open all day. The following cross streets will also remain open to through traffic during the times listed:

Sixth Street will remain open to through traffic all day

Ninth Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

11th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

Any vehicles left parked on Massachusetts Street after 6 a.m. on Saturday will be towed to the Community Center parking lot at 11th Street and Vermont Street, according to the city. Vehicles can be picked up from the parking lot at any time.

All public parking in downtown Lawrence will be free Saturday, April 2, but the city warns that all parking laws will be enforced. That includes any spots marked accessible/handicap, no parking, and fire lanes. The city has an online map of parking areas in Lawrence.

The city said it will follow the same plan on Monday, April 4, if the Jayhawks win and move on to the National Championship game.

The KU Men’s Basketball team last won the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship in 2008. At that time more than 80,000 people were in downtown Lawrence to celebrate the title, according to the city.

