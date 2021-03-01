‘We have a lot to prove’: KC NWSL embracing ‘blue collar’ mentality in new season

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As KC NWSL training camp continues in Florida, the team is getting into its second block, focusing on tactical training.

“We’ve had inter squad scrimmages over here that have gone well. The intensity is high. Players are very competitive. They know they’re competing for spots. They know they’re competing for playing time. That shows,” head coach Huw Williams said.

Kansas City competed in their first pre-season scrimmage Saturday, dominating Orlando FC Royals 14-0.

With goals from nine different players, KC wasted no time getting down to business in its first preseason scrimmage!



KC tallied 5⃣ goals in the first half and 9⃣ in the second for a dominating 14-0 victory against the Orlando FC Royals.



📰 https://t.co/YjNgkEYEV8#WePlayForKC pic.twitter.com/E9Ur4RZXVx — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) February 27, 2021

“I think we have a lot to prove and a lot of our older players and a lot of our leaders have stepped up in this time to set those expectations and just lay the ground work for what we need to do,” defender, Elizabeth Ball said.

KC NWSL says it wants to be known as the “blue collar” team , who no one wants to play.

“We’re going to make it as difficult to play against as possible. Two types of games, where in possession, out of possession,” Williams said. “Out of possession meaning when they have it, we are going to be all over them. We’re going to be swarming the ball. We are going to try to create turnovers as high as possible. When they’re in possession, we’re going to slow things down a little bit at the right time.”

While the team is developing its identity on the pitch, players are growing closer off the field too.

“This trip down to Florida has given us so much time to get to know each other. There’s a lot of new faces that weren’t in Utah that are out here. We’ve just been Taking that time, playing cards in between meetings, just getting to know each other at dinner” Ball said.

With the She Believes Cup wrapping up last week, five more players joined KC NWSL’s training camp — Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett who competed with the Canadian National Team and Marianna Larroquette who suited up for Argentina. Defender, Kristen Edmonds and Rachel Corsie also joined Kansas City in Florida. Corsie was with the Scotland National Team in the UEFA Euro 2022 Qualifier.

Kansas City will play in a pre-season game against the Orlando Pride this Wednesday.