KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home as they continue their race for the number one seed.
4th Quarter
- McDuffie recovers on Zay Jones to make a great play, diving and deflecting the ball, forcing a Jags punt
- Mahomes is picked off by Cisco on a pass intended for McKinnon
- Jags go for it on 4th & 3 and convert as Lawrence finds Zay Jones for seven yards
- Lawrence finds Kirk on a 19-yard touchdown pass, Kirk’s second TD of the game, 27-17 Chiefs with 5:26 to go
- Mahomes finds Valdes-Scantling on down the sideline on a 36-yard throw on 3rd down, Jags challenge to see if both feet, call stands
- Chiefs convert on 4th & 2 after Mahomes finds Kelce on a four-yard pass
- Chiefs win 27-17
3rd Quarter
- Jags go for it on 4th down on the Chiefs 40-yard line
- Lawrence converts the first down on an eight-yard run
- Lawrence finds TE Evan Engram on a four-yard TD pass but play gets nullified by penalty
- Chris Jones sacks Lawrence, Chiefs force the Jags to kick a field goal
- Patterson makes the 35-yard field goal
- Mahomes finds Toney on a 22-yard reception near the sideline, great catch by the receiver
- Travis Kelce scores on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes
2nd Quarter
- Chiefs throw three-straight incompletions, they will punt
- Khalen Saunders sacks Lawrence on 2nd down, continues his solid play
- Riley Patterson misses a 51-yard field goal, Jags have now been in Chiefs territory three times with zero points to show for it
- Toney has another big play, this time on a 32-yard run to the Jags 27
- Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling on an 18-yard touchdown pass, Chiefs lead 14-0
- Chiefs force another three-and-out, Jaguars will punt again
- Mahomes finds Smith-Schuster, who takes a big hit from Jags Andre Cisco, Smith-Schuster looks to be injured as he is still on the ground, refs questionably pick up the flag
- Smith-Schuster is helped to the locker room
- Mahomes throws to Valdes-Scantling who is laid out after another big hit by Cisco, flag thrown on the Jags for defensive holding
- Mahomes finds Noah Gray on a 13-yard touchdown pass, Mahomes third TD pass of the game, Butker misses the extra point, Chiefs lead 20-0
- Trevor Lawrence finds Marvin Jones Jr. on a 33-yard diving catch, nice throw by Lawrence, great catch by Jones
- Lawrence finds Christian Kirk on a three-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left in the half, Chiefs lead 20-7
- Jody Fortson fumbles on the kickoff, Caleb Johnson recovers at the Chiefs 32, Jags immediately in field goal range with seven seconds left
- Patterson misses a 41-yard field goal, his second miss of the game, Chiefs go into the half up 20-7
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and surprisingly elect to receive, something Andy Reid doesn’t do often
- The Jaguars immediately come out aggressive with an onside kick and they recover it, they will take over at their own 46
- Despite the recovery, the Chiefs get the stop after George Karlaftis bats down a pass
- Patrick Mahomes gets outside finds JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 25-yard throw, Chiefs have the ball at the Jaguars 13
- Isiah Pacheco gains four yards up the middle and ends up fumbling, ball is recovered by Jags LB Josh Allen
- Reid turns to Pacheco again, this time goes for 13 yards
- Mahomes finds Travis Kelce on a 46-yard play, Kelce’s longest reception of the season
- Kadarius Toney hops his way into the endzone for his first touchdown as a Kansas City Chief, on a six-yard TD pass from Mahomes, Chiefs lead 7-0
- Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Chris Jones and Carlos Dunlap, Dunlap now has 100 career sacks, Chiefs force a punt