KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home as they continue their race for the number one seed.

4th Quarter

McDuffie recovers on Zay Jones to make a great play, diving and deflecting the ball, forcing a Jags punt

Mahomes is picked off by Cisco on a pass intended for McKinnon

Jags go for it on 4th & 3 and convert as Lawrence finds Zay Jones for seven yards

Lawrence finds Kirk on a 19-yard touchdown pass, Kirk’s second TD of the game, 27-17 Chiefs with 5:26 to go

Mahomes finds Valdes-Scantling on down the sideline on a 36-yard throw on 3rd down, Jags challenge to see if both feet, call stands

Chiefs convert on 4th & 2 after Mahomes finds Kelce on a four-yard pass

Chiefs win 27-17

3rd Quarter

Jags go for it on 4th down on the Chiefs 40-yard line

Lawrence converts the first down on an eight-yard run

Lawrence finds TE Evan Engram on a four-yard TD pass but play gets nullified by penalty

Chris Jones sacks Lawrence, Chiefs force the Jags to kick a field goal

Patterson makes the 35-yard field goal

Mahomes finds Toney on a 22-yard reception near the sideline, great catch by the receiver

Travis Kelce scores on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes

2nd Quarter

Chiefs throw three-straight incompletions, they will punt

Khalen Saunders sacks Lawrence on 2nd down, continues his solid play

Riley Patterson misses a 51-yard field goal, Jags have now been in Chiefs territory three times with zero points to show for it

Toney has another big play, this time on a 32-yard run to the Jags 27

Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling on an 18-yard touchdown pass, Chiefs lead 14-0

Chiefs force another three-and-out, Jaguars will punt again

Mahomes finds Smith-Schuster, who takes a big hit from Jags Andre Cisco, Smith-Schuster looks to be injured as he is still on the ground, refs questionably pick up the flag

Smith-Schuster is helped to the locker room

Mahomes throws to Valdes-Scantling who is laid out after another big hit by Cisco, flag thrown on the Jags for defensive holding

Mahomes finds Noah Gray on a 13-yard touchdown pass, Mahomes third TD pass of the game, Butker misses the extra point, Chiefs lead 20-0

Trevor Lawrence finds Marvin Jones Jr. on a 33-yard diving catch, nice throw by Lawrence, great catch by Jones

Lawrence finds Christian Kirk on a three-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left in the half, Chiefs lead 20-7

Jody Fortson fumbles on the kickoff, Caleb Johnson recovers at the Chiefs 32, Jags immediately in field goal range with seven seconds left

Patterson misses a 41-yard field goal, his second miss of the game, Chiefs go into the half up 20-7

1st Quarter

Chiefs win the toss and surprisingly elect to receive, something Andy Reid doesn’t do often

The Jaguars immediately come out aggressive with an onside kick and they recover it, they will take over at their own 46

Despite the recovery, the Chiefs get the stop after George Karlaftis bats down a pass

Patrick Mahomes gets outside finds JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 25-yard throw, Chiefs have the ball at the Jaguars 13

Isiah Pacheco gains four yards up the middle and ends up fumbling, ball is recovered by Jags LB Josh Allen

Reid turns to Pacheco again, this time goes for 13 yards

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce on a 46-yard play, Kelce’s longest reception of the season

Kadarius Toney hops his way into the endzone for his first touchdown as a Kansas City Chief, on a six-yard TD pass from Mahomes, Chiefs lead 7-0

Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Chris Jones and Carlos Dunlap, Dunlap now has 100 career sacks, Chiefs force a punt