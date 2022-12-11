KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are in Denver as they look to bounce back from their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. These are the players that will be out of today’s matchup.

Chiefs Inactives

QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring

Broncos Inactives

CB Michael Ojemudia

WR Courtland Sutton

LB Dakota Allen

G Dalton Risner

DL Elijah Garcia

TE/FB Andrew Beck

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Starting left guard Joe Thuney will be active for the Chiefs, he was questionable during the week with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs are without wide receiver Kadarius Toney for the third straight game due to a hamstring injury. He did practice during the week.

The Broncos will be without starting wide receiver Courtland Sutton due to hamstring injury. They will also not have starting have left guard Dalton Risner due to a shoulder injury.