KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are in Denver as they look to bounce back from their loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. These are the players that will be out of today’s matchup.
Chiefs Inactives
- QB Shane Buechele
- WR Kadarius Toney
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Geron Christian
- T Darian Kinnard
- DE Malik Herring
Broncos Inactives
- CB Michael Ojemudia
- WR Courtland Sutton
- LB Dakota Allen
- G Dalton Risner
- DL Elijah Garcia
- TE/FB Andrew Beck
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
Starting left guard Joe Thuney will be active for the Chiefs, he was questionable during the week with an ankle injury.
The Chiefs are without wide receiver Kadarius Toney for the third straight game due to a hamstring injury. He did practice during the week.
The Broncos will be without starting wide receiver Courtland Sutton due to hamstring injury. They will also not have starting have left guard Dalton Risner due to a shoulder injury.