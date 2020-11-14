Weighing in at over 300 pounds, Lincoln Prep QB makes big things happen on the field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lincoln Prep player is getting national recognition for his on-field performance.

Harold Brown weighs in at 308 pounds.

“They’re like, ‘Man, I thought this dude play o-line or something.’ And I’ll be behind the center, and they’ll be like, ‘What?'”

Instead, Brown is taking the snaps at quarterback, and his latest runs have got the attention of many national news outlets.

“I don’t even know that stuff happens. I’ll see it from other people. I’ll see it an hour later after it happens,” he said “But it still brings a smile to my face. I have little kids text me, telling me, ‘I look up to you,’ and things like that, so that’s what keeps me pushing.”

He’s an Iowa State commit on the defensive line, and you see why with how much speed he has for a kid this big. Plus, he’s also got some touch, too.

“A long pass, getting my teammates involved,” he said.

Beyond the headlines, though, there’s been a lot of growth since his freshman year.

“It was a struggle, and he wasn’t mentally mature yet and mentally tough yet,” Brown’s coach Williams Lowe said. “That’s something he had to grow into, and I think he finally got to that point last year, and every year since then he’s just been rolling.”

Lincoln Prep has built it all from the field they play on, which now features four Division I recuits.

“At the end of the day, it’s about helping the kids succeed and giving them a better future, and fortunately a lot of seniors have put themselves in a good situation,” Lowe said.

For Brown, that situation is a district championship that means more than big runs and passes. He’s excited to make his family proud.

“It means so much that I don’t know what to choose,” Brown said. “It’s like a whole list of things. The number one thing is proving our doubters wrong. I feel like everything we got now we’ve worked for. Just because you from the city doesn’t mean you can’t make big things happen.”