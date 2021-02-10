‘We’re right there to fight for second’: Jayhawks hopeful about Big 12 standings

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas basketball won’t win a Big 12 regular season title this year, but they can still finish strong.

Unless Baylor completely collapses during the last few weeks of conference play, they will win the Big 12. However, the Jayhawks (13-7, 7-5) are in the mix to finish runner-up.

“We’re right there to fight for second. That’s what we got to do and that would be a terrific accomplishment for anybody in our league to finish second with the exception of Baylor,” KU coach Bill Self told reporters on Wednesday.

KU faces Iowa State (2-12, 0-9) twice this week. Self is calling this matchup the ‘two most important games’ of the year. Players see it as an opportunity to rebuild their confidence.

“We know the next 3-4 games are really important, just for standing in the Big 12 and just important for us to get our confidence back and to get back to what we do,” sophomore guard Christian Braun said.

This week, KU fell out of the AP’s Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks responded with a dominant win over no. 23 Oklahoma St. They say falling out of the ranking was a bit of a wake up call.

Bill Self: If you don’t like where you’re ranked, then be better next week…I don’t see it as motivation, but if the guys do, that’s great.@fox4kc #KUHoops — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) February 10, 2021

“That happening to us really means something to us. Motivates us to be better. We have a lot of people watching us whose played here and supported Kansas for so long. So it’s up to us to change that and change how people see us as a team,” redshirt freshman forward, Jalen Wilson said.

Kansas hosts Iowa St. Thursday at 6 p.m. The Jayhawks will travel to face the Cyclones again Saturday.