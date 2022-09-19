KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time, NFL fans will get to watch two Monday Night Football games when the Tennessee Titans visit the Buffalo Bills on ESPN and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC.

The first game kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Central Time from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and the second will begin at 7:30 p.m. Central Time from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., overlapping coverage will give fans periodic double-box broadcasts “creating a Sunday afternoon environment in primetime.”

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be the broadcast team in Philadelphia and Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge will be in Buffalo.

Scott Van Pelt will host postgame coverage of both games on ESPN.

Each broadcast will also feature a smaller score bug on the screen showing the score of the other game.

The double-Monday Night Football slate is part of ESPN’s newest rights deal with the NFL.

Starting next season, there will be three multi-game Monday Night Football weeks every year.