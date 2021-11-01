What fans need to know ahead of Chiefs MNF game against the Giants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the Chiefs only scheduled Monday Night Football game of the season. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team say they need the crowd behind them as they welcome the New York Giants to GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

This is what you need to know if you’re heading to the game Monday night:

WEATHER

It’s going to be cold and rainy for tailgating and the game, so throw in the winter coat, hat and gloves, and rain gear if you’re heading to Arrowhead.

The FOX4 weather team says to expect temperatures to struggle Monday afternoon, stuck in the low-to-mid-40s. Rain will wrap up and move out after sunset before temperatures tank Monday night.

TRAFFIC

Fans should expect heavy delays due to rush-hour traffic on Interstates 435 and 70, as well as streets around the Truman Sports Complex because of the timing of kickoff Monday night.

Getting home from the game may also prove to be a headache.

Southbound I-435 at Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Parkway is reduced to two lanes. This lane reduction could cause delays in the area.

TAILGATING

With the game on Monday night, it’s a different schedule for fans. This week, parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. Monday if you hope to get parked and set up your own tailgate. Remember, all tickets, including parking and premium passes, are mobile only, and must be purchased before the game.

If you want someone else to be in charge of the party, The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M on the north side of the stadium closest to Lancer Lane opens at 3 p.m. It is a free space for all fans to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment leading up to kickoff.

COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENT

All eligible fans can easily get a COVID-19 vaccination, or booster, before Monday night’s game. The vaccine/booster opportunity will be at the University of Kansas Health System tent near the Founder’s Club entrance from 4-7 p.m. You do need a ticket to the game to take advantage of the clinic.

Appointments are not required, but there is additional information you need to know if you plan to get a vaccine Monday afternoon.

GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM GATES

The gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium open for everyone at 5 p.m. Access for those with Club Level Tickets is 30 minutes earlier at 4:30 p.m. It is also cashless for concessions and merchandise inside the stadium.

PREGAME

Get to your seats by 6:15 p.m. to get your first glimpse at the Chiefs as they warm up for the Monday night football game.

Before the national anthem, the Wings of Blue parachute team from the U.S. Air Force will skydive into the stadium with a Chiefs flag and an American flag, depending on the weather. Saxophonist Mike Phillips will play the national anthem while the American Legion Post 327 will present the colors.

The Giants will be introduced at 7:05 p.m. The Chiefs will be introduced at 7:07 p.m.

The National Anthem takes place at 7:11 p.m.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

The Chiefs plan to honor one of their own at halftime Monday night. Tim Grunhard will be inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor. 75 Chiefs alumni are scheduled to be present for the team’s annual Legends Game festivities. Grunhard will also serve as this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Deck.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

MASKS

Masks are encouraged, but not required outdoors, however they are mandated indoors, including inside restrooms at the stadium.

Masks are also required in the following spaces: the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Tickets For Less Penthouse, the Draft Room and the Chiefs Pro Shop. The only time masks are not required inside these areas are when fans are actively eating or drinking.

CLEANING

Crews are working with enhanced cleaning and sanitization methods. High-touch areas will also be cleaned during the game.

Hand sanitizer is available to fans at various points throughout the stadium.

QUICK GUIDE FOR MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:00 p.m. — COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

6:51 p.m. – Skydivers

7:00 — COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Closes

7:05 p.m. – Giants Team Introduction

7:07 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:11 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff