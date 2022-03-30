KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Jayhawks’ victory against the University of Miami, Kansas reached its 16th Final Four in the program’s history. It ranks fifth in all-time NCAA appearances in college basketball.

With that accomplishments, Head Coach Bill Self will coach his fourth Final Four Game with the Jayhawks which ties former North Carolina coach Roy Williams.

Here’s what happened to the last 15 KU’s Final Four appearances:

2018: Villanova 95, KU 79

2018 was the last time the Jayhawks appeared in the Final Four loss to the Wildcats after defeating Duke in the Elite 8.

2012: KU 64, Ohio State 62

KU defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes to advance to the Championship game against Kentucky. Although finishing as runner-up, the Jayhawks got to the Final Four by beating the number one seed North Carolina.

2008: KU 84, North Carolina 66

Destiny season for the Jayhawks where they won the NCAA basketball championship. Before getting to the Final Four, they were able to beat Davidson who was led by Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

2003: KU 94, Marquette 61

Another outstanding season for KU by beating the number 3 seed Duke University before playing against Marquette in the Final Four. However, the Jayhawks could not hand with Clemson and Lakers Carmelo Anthony in the Championship game.

2002: Maryland 97, KU 88

KU defeated Oregon in the Elite 8 before coming into the Final Four losing to Maryland.

1993: North Carolina 78, KU 68

KU defeated the number one seed, Indiana before losing to North Carolina in New Orleans.

1991: KU 79, North Carolina 73

Another number seed KU defeated, Arkansas to reach to semi-finals to advance to the Championship game where they were beaten by Duke.

1988: KU 66, Duke 59

KU went all the way as the number 6 seed in the tournament. The Jayhawks bear rival Kansas State in the Elite 8 before beating Duke to advance to the Championship game where they won their second title in school history.

1986: Duke 71, KU 67

KU reached the Final Four to play Duke after beating North Carolina State in the quarter-finals.

1974: Marquette 64, KU 51

Kansas defeated Oral Roberts in Elite 8 before facing Marquette in Final Four.

1971: UCLA 68, KU 60

Before playing against the Bruins, the Jayhawks defeated Drake,

1957: KU 80, San Francisco 56

Jayhawks beat SMU before the Final Four game. Jayhawks would lose to North Carolina in the National Championship game.

1953: KU 79, Washington 53

KU survived by beating Oklahoma A&M in Elite 8. After beating Washington, the Jayhawks were beaten by Indiana in the Championship game.

1952: KU 74, Santa Clara 55

This was the year that KU advanced to the Championship game and brought home the trophy for the first time in the program’s history. With that, the Jayhawks defeated St. John’s in the Finals.

1940: KU 43, USC 42

KU defeated Rice to get to the Final Four to face USC. With that, Jayhawks finished as runners-up after losing to Indiana in the Championship game.