NEW ORLEANS — The HBCU Combine is coming to a close at the end of the week in New Orleans.

The event, similar to the NFL Combine, is a showcase for players who have declared for the NFL Draft but solely athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The closest HBCUs to Kansas City are Lincoln University in Jefferson City and Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis.

The combine, which includes the gathering of comprehensive medical information, interviews, and on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen, was held on February 20th at the New Orleans Saints practice facility.

After the combine, players practice with their respective teams for the HBCU Legacy Bowl from February 21 through February 23 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium.

The week ends with the Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CT at Yulman Stadium on NFL Network.

While Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan is the only GM in attendance, scouts from 31 teams are present along with teams from the Canadian Football League, XFL and USFL.

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t sign a player from last year’s HBCU Legacy Bowl, they did draft corner Joshua Williams who played at Divison II HBCU Fayetteville State. He is the lone HBCU alum on the Chiefs roster.

Patrick Mahomes’ charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, is also partnered with the all-star game. Mahomes served as honorary captain for the first installment of the game last year.

The Chiefs have some representation in the Black College Football Hall of Fame though, the group that presents the Legacy Bowl.

Former Chiefs linebacker and Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is on the BCFHOF Board of Trustees along with Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders legend and former Chiefs offensive line coach Brandon Shell.

Find more information and the full roster here.