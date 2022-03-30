DALLAS, Texas — Wrestlemania is set in Dallas this year, where WWE will continue to have a two-night event for the third-straight year.

The event is being marketed as “Stupendous” and projected to have over 110,000 fans in attendance, the biggest crowd in Wrestlemania history. The last time the event was held in Dallas was in 2016.

3 things to watch for at Mania

Who is Seth Rollins’ opponent? In recent weeks, Rollins has begged to have a Wrestlemania moment as he challenged several superstars but lost. His frustrations got the best of him as he nearly tore up the Raw set ringside. Next Monday night, Rollins met with Mr. McMahon to find out he will have a match at the Greatest Stage of them All.

Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to Mania to confront Kevin Owens, who’s been boggling about the state of Texas. On one segment on Monday Night Raw, Owens was trying to find a Wrestlemania opponent, the same situation with Rollins, but thought his Mania moment was to call out someone that’s from Texas. Later, he called out Hall of Famer Stone Cold.

Lastly, the winner-takes-all match. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will battle each other for the third time at the biggest stage. For Reigns, it’s about redemption as he tries to beat Lesnar for the first time in his career at Wrestlemania. Lesnar would go on to win the WWE championship at Day 1 pay-per-view, a title he lost at Royal Rumble when Reigns interfered in his match with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar then regained the title by winning the Elimination Chamber match, setting up a title vs. title clash on the biggest show of the year.

How to watch Wrestlemania

When: Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. CT with preshow starting at 5 p.m. CT.

Streaming live only on Peacock.

What’s on the Wrestlemania card

Night 1 – Saturday, April 2

KO Show – Stone Cold Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

– Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

– Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz and Logan Paul

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

– The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs Seth Rollins vs ??? ( opponent will be chosen by Mr. McMahon)

Night 2 – Sunday, April 3

WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

– Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

– Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn

Omas vs Bobby Lashley

Edge vs AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship – RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)