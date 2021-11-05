What you need to know if you’re going to the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Football fans across the state of Kansas will have their sights set on Lawrence Saturday morning. The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas will kick off at 11 a.m. It will be televised on FS1.

PARKING

If you’re heading to the stadium, KU offers parking and shuttles for those with limited mobility. Online maps showing parking options are also available.

MASKS

Masks are required while indoors on the KU campus. They are strongly suggested for fans in outdoor areas.

BAG POLICY

Kansas Athletics implemented a clear-bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium in an effort to provide a safe environment for fans. Check to see if your bag is allowed inside the stadium.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in designate areas around the stadium, as long as fans comply with the following guidelines:

Alcohol may only be consumed during a three-hour period before kickoff and during halftime

Alcohol may only be consumed in the designated tailgating area

Consumption of alcoholic beverages must end 30 minutes following the opening kickoff and 15 minutes following the second-half kickoff

No kegs or other containers with a capacity greater than one gallon may be brought into the tailgating area

Alcohol may not be brought into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Additional tailgating information can be found on the University of Kansas Athletics website.

There are portable restroom facilities provided in parking areas surrounding David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

GATES

Gates for all premium spaces including the Ward Family Scholarship Suites (Gates 4-7), Touchdown Club and Cabanas (Gate 34) will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. All other general public gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

PREGAME

Two A-10 Warthogs from the 303rd Fighter Squadron out of Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over campus Saturday as part of the Salute to Service celebration at the University of Kansas football game. The aircraft will be piloted by KU alumni.

The planes are expected to pass over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at the conclusion of the national anthem, approximately 10 minutes before the 11 a.m. kickoff.

The aircraft practiced the flight over the stadium Friday, Nov. 5 around 2:30 p.m.

STADIUM REENTRY

One change fans may want to note. KU WILL allow reentry for the Sunflower Showdown.

Fans who have their hands stamped before leaving the stadium at halftime will be allowed to exit and return to the game before the beginning of the 4th quarter.

Fans will need to show their stamp AND game ticket at the gate before being allowed to reenter the stadium.

The Wildcats have won each of the last 12 games dating back to 2009, while K-State is 25-5 against KU dating back to 1991.

If you’re wondering, the sea turtles at Kansas City’s Sea Life Aquarium picked the Wildcats to win another Sunflower Showdown according to the video above that was provided by Sea Life.