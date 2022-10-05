LAWRENCE, Kan. — ESPN’s College GameDay announced where it plans to set up on the University of Kansas campus Saturday.

KU will host the show for the first time ever for football on Oct. 8, ahead of the TCU-Kansas game.

The two teams are undefeated. This will be the first game in Lawrence to feature two top 20 teams since Oct. 25, 2008.

“Being able to have that type of exposure from everybody. I mean College GameDay is what everybody around the nation is looking at. The fact that they’re coming to our campus and our game means everything to us as a program, but like I said we’re still going to go on with that same preparation,” Jalon Daniels, KU quarterback, said Wednesday.

Kansas Football is asking fans to meet the College GameDay bus at the bottom of the hill Thursday at 2 p.m.

Then the program wants fans to return and “Fill the Hill” with signs for the show, because the GameDay set will be on the hill between the Campanile and David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Following GameDay, the university asks fans to “Pack the Booth” for kickoff at 11 a.m.

There are still a few tickets available for Saturday’s game, but Kansas is expecting its third sellout in a row.

KU students attending the game will also receive free roller banners to help cheer for the Jayhawks.

