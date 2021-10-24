Who’s in? Who’s out?: Chiefs inactives as they take on Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs will need all their power to be able to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The Chiefs will welcome their two starters on defense back for today’s game. Defensive lineman Chris Jones, who’s been inactive with a wrist injury and corner back Charvaius Ward will be active.

Ward has not played since week two dealing with a quad injury.

Tyreek Hill will also be active for today’s game after dealing with a quad injury. Tight End Travis Kelce will play despite having neck soreness this week. Kelce participated in full practice on Friday.

Chiefs announced that linebackers Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom had been activated for the game from the practice squad.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Tennessee:



CB DeAndre Baker

FB Michael Burton

LB Anthony Hitchens

OL Austin Blythe

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 24, 2021

For Tennessee, left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Chester Rogers and linebacker Monty Rice are out.

Wide Receiver Julio Jones, running back Jeremy McNichols, and linebacker Bud Dupree are active.