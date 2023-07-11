KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MLB All-Star Game has been around for almost a century, starting in 1933 at Comiskey Park in Chicago.

There have been plenty of changes to the “Midsummer Classic” over the years, but have you ever wondered why players don’t wear their own team’s jersey anymore?

In the very first All-Star Game, the National League team wore specially made gray uniforms with navy blue caps with the words “National League” across the front, while the American League players wore their own team jerseys.

Every year after that, players wore their own team’s jersey up until 2021, when the MLB partnered with Nike, making All-Star jerseys specifically for the game.

In 1997, All-Star jerseys were made for players to wear during the Home Run Derby, usually representing the host team’s colors.

For example, when the 2012 All-Star Game was held in Kansas City, the uniforms were blue, white and gold, matching the Royals’ color scheme.

KANSAS CITY, MO – JULY 09: American League All-Star Prince Fielder #28 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with pitcher Sandy Guerrero after winning the State Farm Home Run Derby at Kauffman Stadium on July 9, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Since the 2023 All-Star Game is in Seattle, the colors will correspond with the Seattle Mariners. You can see those jerseys here.

With the All-Star uniforms actually being worn in the game still relatively new, it will be interesting to see if the MLB ever reverts back to players wearing their own uniforms, especially given some critical fan reception.

You can watch the MLB All-Star Game at 7 p.m. on FOX.