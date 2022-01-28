WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s hope that the winning Bell will ring this weekend. Not an actual bell, but rather Wichita native and NFL star Blake Bell.

Bell, a graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Wichita, returned to the Chiefs this season, for the second time, as a tight end.

The team is getting ready to play the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The game will decide if the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

After sitting down with his family, there are a lot of emotions about this highly anticipated game.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Nick Allegretti #73 and Blake Bell #81 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Just the buzzing around Wichita and Kansas City, that’s what it’s all about,” Blake said.

“For a guy to get, play in the National Football League is one thing, and play close to home is another thing, and then play in the big game maybe twice is, you know, kind of like a dynasty,” Mike Bell, Blake’s uncle, said.

Mike Bell and Mark Bell, Blake’s dad, are twin brothers. Both played in the NFL but never made it to the Super Bowl. Seeing Blake one win away from going for the second time makes them excited.

“That Blake might be in a second Super Bowl, I mean, we don’t want to jump the gun, but, I mean, it doesn’t get any better than this,” Blake’s dad said. “So we’re, as a family, as a whole community, we’re embracing it, and we’re so excited and can’t wait for Sunday.”

“Having an opportunity to play in the, you know, my second Super Bowl is, is something that I want to do,” Blake said. “So, you know, we gotta kind of go out there and have fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

Blake Bell’s parents talk to him during a video call to Wichita. (KSN Photo)

The nerves are high, but the anticipation is even higher in the Bell household.

“We’re looking forward to it, Blake,” his parents said to him. “We can’t wait.”

They said it’s amazing to see Blake representing Wichita and the Chiefs.

“Maybe if he gets a second ring, maybe he can pass it on to his dad,” Mark said.

The Bells will be at the game, cheering on Blake to that hopeful victory.