Wilson, Braun lead No. 7 Kansas past Oklahoma 67-64

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left and No. 7 Kansas defeated Oklahoma 67-64 on Tuesday night.

Braun’s corner 3 gave the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead. They fouled Jordan Goldwire with 6.1 seconds remaining to prevent him from shooting a potential tying 3, and he made both free throws to make it 65-64.

Braun then drained two at the other end with four seconds to go. Oklahoma, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave that could have forced overtime.

Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 scoring leader, had all 10 of his points in the final six minutes. Braun finished with 15 for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who won their third straight.

Goldwire scored 15 points for Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4), which lost its third in a row. The Sooners have three wins over ranked teams this season and nearly pulled off another one.

Agbaji, who was averaging 20.6 points per game, headed back to the locker room midway through the first half after hurting his left wrist. Oklahoma took advantage and went on an 11-0 run to grab a 28-24 lead.

Agbaji returned to the game with his wrist taped, and Kansas recovered to take a 34-32 halftime lead.