Win against Raiders would put Chiefs in familiar position through 10 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have more than likely gone through a rollercoaster of emotions through nine games this season.

The offense seems to be off and it took the defense a few weeks before they were able to hold opposing offenses to anything lower than 30.

But it may not be all doom and gloom for the Chiefs just yet. On Sunday, they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, who have had their own internal troubles this season.

A win would put the Chiefs at 6-4 and back in position to battle for the AFC West.

A 6-4 record is exactly where the Chiefs stood through week 10 in 2019, the year they went on to win the Super Bowl.

Head coach Andy Reid said he is aware of the similarities, but focused on getting his squad ready to face the Raiders.

“I understand that, but you spend so much time focusing on getting yourself ready to play that those things don’t necessarily have an impact. It does in the big picture, but when you’re getting ready to play a good football team, you want to spend every minute trying to get the scheme down and get their scheme down and then understand their players,” Reid said. “It’s endless hours on that, trying to get that done. So, I don’t go in that direction. The guys, they read all your stuff, so they know.”

The road definitely looked different two seasons ago.

The team got off to a fast start in 2019 by winning their first four games in a row. But in week 7, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in a game against the Denver Broncos and missed two games.

Through 10 games in 2019, Mahomes had only thrown one interception compared to the 10 he has thrown so far this year.

Week 10 was the turning point for a Chiefs defense that also struggled to start the season. In 2019, the loss to the Tennessee Titans was their final loss of the season.

Kansas City went on a nine-game winning streak en route to a Super Bowl victory.