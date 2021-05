KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown to Kansas City NWSL’s first regular season match is almost over.

The team hits the road to face new expansion team, Racing Louisville on Saturday. Both KC NWSL and Louisville didn’t win a game during the Challenge Cup.

Head Coach Huw Williams and defender Taylor Leach spoke to reporters on Thursday ahead of their game.

