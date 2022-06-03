KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City isn’t just known for football and baseball. It’s also considered as the soccer capital of America.

This weekend, Kansas City is putting its best foot forward as it hosts the US Men’s National Soccer Team.

From Sporting Kansas City to the Kansas City Current, soccer has quickly become a part of the sports culture in Kansas City.

“I think soccer is just really fun to watch because it really could go anyway,” Alesia Mclear said.

This weekend, the US takes on Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park. Despite one of the player’s negative comments regarding fan attendance in Cincinnati on Wednesday, fans say Kansas City shows up for soccer.

“I think it’s cool to see all the different opportunities that (are) now being brought to Kansas City,” McLear said.

Ahead of the matchup against Uruguay, soccer fans were able to grab gear downtown at the US Soccer Fan Studio pop-up on Main Street on Friday afternoon.

John Moncke with the Power and Light District hopes the soccer pride in KC resonates with the FIFA World Cup Selection Committee.

“That’s why it’s coming down to the last vote with the FIFA selection committee,” he said. “Twenty years ago, I don’t know that Kansas City would have been on that short list. We certainly are now.”

FIFA is expected to make its World Cup announcement June 16.

“The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world, and it’s not just one game. It would be the equivalent to 3-5 Super Bowls right here in Kansas City,” Monke said.

This Sunday, fans can catch the US men’s team play starting at 4 p.m. on FOX4.

