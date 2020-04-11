With XFL ending operations, metro native left frustrated but ready to push forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Basehor Linwood and KU tight end Ben Johnson played for both the San Diego Fleet of the AAF and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL. Both leagues are no longer operating.

It was a tough blow for Johnson, who was enjoying his time in the XFL.

"It was fun, you know? Anytime you get the opportunity to do something you love, you enjoy the moment," he said. "And just being out there to play in Seattle, you get to do something you love with those guys, and it's exciting."

The XFL announced Friday they were ceasing operations. It was a surprise to many in the league, which said the season was suspended due to the coronavirus but planned to return for the 2021 season.

"It kind of caught everybody off guard," Johnson said. "I'm just thankful to have the opportunity to play still, and for a lot of guys, one of the main reasons they were playing was because of the film and to get another shot, to get another invite into a camp. So it is frustrating, but hopefully there will be more opportunities, and I look to take advantage of them."

The news Friday was also tough, considering he only got to play a limited schedule in the AAF before that league folded in the middle of the season.

"It was deja vu all over again," Johnson said. "Us tight ends in Seattle were joking about it like, first the AAF, now this. I think whenever you have what's essentially a start-up company, it takes some time and a lot of investment to get that going."

Johnson said he's been working out every day, trying to follow quarantine rules by working out in the basement.

He said he's motivated and hungry, but just needs an opportunity to get into a training camp.

While he waits, "I'm working with kids in the weight room and following my passions in life and doing things that I'm motivated to do," he said.

"It's a little disappointing, but everyone has to just take that next step forward. Turn this into a positive somehow."