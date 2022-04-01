OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City Glory is out to win the Women’s National Football Conference in 2022.

In 2021 (KC’s inaugural season), the Glory were ranked as the sixth-best team in the 17 team league. They were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

In their season opener, KC will be facing the defending IX Cup champions in the Texas Elite Spartans.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday, and there will be a free girls’ flag football clinic from 4-6 p.m. before the game.

Click here to watch and click here to buy tickets.

