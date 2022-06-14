SHAWNEE, Kan. — A new professional softball league is making its way to the Kansas City area.

Women’s Professional Fastpitch is a new pro softball league that will begin its first-ever series in Shawnee at the Shawnee Mission School District Stadium starting on June 14, at 6:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. from June 15 to the 17th.

The league features two teams so far: USSSA Pride and Smash It Sports Vipers.

The Pride have a history of winning championships as they’ve won five championships in the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch softball league. The Pride also features two Mizzou alums in Casidy Chaumont and Sami Fagan.

The brand new league is founded by USA Softball, USSSA and Smash It Sports and headed by Oklahoma softball legend Lauren Chamberlain as commissioner.

Oklahoma legend and two-time NCAA Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo also will be playing in the league for the Vipers.

Softball enthusiasts who can’t make the games this week can watch the teams when they return on July 17.

Fans can buy tickets here.

Fans who want to watch from home can stream the game here.