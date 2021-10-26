World Series 2021: Dates, start times, how to watch Braves vs. Astros

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are set to face off in the 2021 World Series.

To reach the Fall Classic, the American League champion Astros (95-67) defeated the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox in the playoffs while the National League champion Braves (88-73) took down the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is Atlanta’s first trip to the World Series since 1999, but it’s the Astros’ third trip in five years.

If you plan to tune in to the biggest week in Major League Baseball, here’s what you need to know:

Schedule

The World Series kicks off Tuesday with the Astros hosting the Braves. Houston had the better record throughout the season, so it will be at home for Games 1 and 2 and Games 6 and 7, if necessary. Games 4, 5 and 6 will go to Atlanta.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Houston, 7:09 p.m. (All times CDT)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Houston, 7:09 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29, at Atlanta, 7:09 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30, at Atlanta, 7:09 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct 31, at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Houston, 7:09 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Houston, 7:09 p.m.

How to watch

You can catch every World Series game on FOX4 as Fox handles the broadcast for each game. With games beginning just after 7 p.m. CDT, pre-game coverage on FOX4 will begin at 6:30 p.m. except for Game 5.

Joe Buck and Braves legend John Smoltz will call the games from the broadcast booth.

The teams

Atlanta Braves

Record: 88-73.

Playoff Entry: NL East champion.

Manager: Brian Snitker (sixth season).

The Atlanta Braves take batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball’s World Series tomorrow against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Projected Rotation: RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34 ERA, 216 Ks in 185 2/3 IP), LHP Max Fried (14-7, 3.04, 158 Ks in 165 2/3 IP), RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58, 124 Ks in 128 1/3 IP), LHP Drew Smyly (11-4, 4.48).

Top Hitters: 1B Freddie Freeman (.300, 31 HRs, 83 RBIs, .896 OPS), 3B Austin Riley (.303, 33, 107, .898 OPS), 2B Ozzie Albies (.259, 30, 106, 40 doubles, 20 SBs), CF Adam Duvall (.228, 38, NL-best 113 with Miami and Atlanta).

Top Relievers: LHP Will Smith (3-7, 3.44 ERA, 37/43 saves, 87 Ks, 67 IP), LHP Tyler Matzek (0-4, 2.57, 77 Ks, 37 BBs in 63 IP), RHP Luke Jackson (2-2, 1.98), LHP A.J. Minter (3-6, 3.78).

Houston Astros

Record: 95-67.

Playoff Entry: AL West champion.

Manager: Dusty Baker (second season).

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: The Houston Astros take te field during the World Series Workout Day at Minute Maid Park on October 25, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Projected Rotation: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA, 125 Ks), RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30, 167 Ks as rookie), RHP José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62 in 20 starts), RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 in 30 games, 29 starts) or RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21).

Top Hitters: 1B Yuli Gurriel (AL-leading .319, 15 HRs, 81 RBIs), 2B Jose Altuve (.278, 31, 83), LF Michael Brantley (.311, 8, 47), SS Carlos Correa (.279, career-high 26, 92), DH Yordan Alvarez (.277, 33, 104), RF Kyle Tucker (.294, 30, 92, 37 doubles).

Top Relievers: RHP Ryan Pressly (5-3, 2.25 ERA, 26/28 saves), RHP Kendall Graveman (1-1, 3.13 in 23 games with Houston; 4-0, 0.82, 10 saves in 30 games with Seattle), RHP Ryne Stanek (3-5, 3.42, 2 saves), RHP Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.55, 2 saves, 130 Ks, 101 1/3 IP in 36 games, 9 starts), LHP Brooks Raley (2-3, 4.78, 2 saves, 65 Ks, 16 BBs, 49 IP in 58 games).