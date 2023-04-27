KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bryce Young made headlines Thursday night when the Carolina Panthers selected the Alabama quarterback with The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He also raised eyebrows in a different way as he hit the red carpet in Kansas City.

Young chose to wear a very unique pink wool twill Dior jacket to the event. The jacket with removable scarf, that mimics the style of the sleeves, retails for $3,300.

The jacket is noticeable, and it’s one Kansas City Chiefs fans know well.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore the same jacket when he hosted Saturday Night Live following the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

Kelce paired the jacket with a black shirt, while Young chose to wear white.

It was a bold choice for Young after some football fans trolled Kelce for his two extra sleeves.

Now it’s up to Chiefs and Panthers fans to decide who wore it better.

Anyone who likes the look, and has the money to drop on it, will likely have to wait to get the jacket. It’s all but sold out online.