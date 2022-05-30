KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain.

Greinke expressed that he had been dealing with forearm tightness after his start against Minnesota on Sunday.

Greinke is 0-4 this season with a 5.05 ERA.

This was one of many moves the Royals made on Monday, who currently stand at 16-31 and hold the worst record in the American League.

The Royals are coming off of a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of their series. They will look to bounce back Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. CT.

