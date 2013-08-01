Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 6
back to school
Fashion Column Twins: Kids’ back to school fashion trends
Back to school kids’ and teens’ fashions
Preparing your kids for that return trip to school
Say so long to drab dorm rooms with these cool tips and tricks
Back to School Bash gets thousands of metro kids ready for school
More back to school Headlines
Buying back-to-school clothes on a tight budget
Event serves as one-stop shop for back-to-school necessities
Helpful homework apps for students
Homeless family’s struggle intensifies as school resumes
What clothes your kids shouldn’t wear to school
Grandview eases back-to-school jitters with transition day
FOX 4’s first day of school pictures
Living large in a small dorm space
Get over the back-to-school blues with these tips
Tax-free weekend set for school supplies
Tracking Coronavirus
Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’
Video
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
More Tracking Coronavirus